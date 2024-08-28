Analysis: Set pieces still baffle Minnesota United. Here’s what Eric Ramsay is doing.

“This is a conversation that takes place in probably 60, 70 percent of coaches’ offices at one point over the course of the season,” he said. “There are two schools of thought. One, you really double down on the detail and the work, at risk of it becoming a bit of a complex. Two, you let it lie a little bit, and hope that it solves itself to an extent. I think I’m always going to be one of those coaches that leans towards more work, more detail, more emphasis. "