Unable to recover a pair of first half setbacks, Minnesota bowed out from U.S. Open Cup competition with a 4-0 loss Tuesday at Houston.

A hand ball violation called on the Loons in their box produced a Houston penalty kick opportunity in the 34th minute. Clint Irwin, Minnesota's backup keeper, could not stop Corey Baird's effort.

The Dynamo, 1-0 losers in a Major League Soccer matchup just six days earlier at Minnesota, took a one-goal lead of their own in the Round of 16 rematch. Then another number went in Houston's favor. Loons midfielder Kervin Arriaga drew his second yellow card in the 38th minute and the resulting ejection left Minnesota (5-6-3) with 10 men for the remainder.

Minnesota's double-shot of disaster came after a near miss by Bongokuhle Hlongwane. With four goals in United's previous four games, Bongi was the last player Houston wanted to see on the doorstep with the ball.

Yet there he was in the 25th minute. Undeterred, Andrew Tarbell, the Dynamo's backup goalkeeper, turned away Bongi and prevented an early Houston deficit. Minnesota averages less than one goal per game the league play but buried three goals apiece in its first two Open Cup games.

Baird's brace bumped the Houston (7-5-3) lead to 2-0 in the 68th minute. He completed the hat trick in the 89th minute.

