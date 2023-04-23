Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath knows the dangers lurking in Seattle, the kind which has his team without a victory or tie at Lumen Field in its Major League Soccer existence heading into Saturday's match.

He spoke Friday about feeling confident for long stretches of past games. Then, in almost cinematic fashion, a Seattle jump scare altered the games' trajectories.

The Sounders did it again, winning 1-0 on Albert Rusnák's goal in the 79th minute. Minnesota fell to 0-8 at Seattle and dropped its third consecutive match.

The key play started with a Seattle throw-in and ended with Rusnák firing a shot from just outside the 18-yard box.

The teams conceded a combined six second half goals in losses last week. Only Seattle maintained a clean sheet in the rain Saturday. Sounders' forward Jordan Morris entered the game in the 66th minute. But he was unable to add to his team-high eight goals.

Rusnák picked up the slack with his first goal this season.

Neither team found the back of the net in the first half. Seattle held the edge in building toward better scoring chances. Minnesota's Sang Bin Jeong ripped a shot over the Sounders net in what represented the Loons' best opportunity.

Minnesota's defensive effort, solid most of the game, required lesser-used players to emerge. Defender Britton Fischer was signed Saturday by Minnesota United to a Short-Term Agreement from the the Loons' MNUFC2 reserve team. The 19-year-old North Carolina native was brought in because defenders Brent Kallman and Kemar Lawrence did not travel with the team to Seattle. Both veterans stayed back to handle family matters.

Fischer didn't get the nod. Instead, Zarek Valentin started the game on the right side.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.