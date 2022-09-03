Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath predicted the first goal scored in Saturday's battle against Dallas for third place in MLS' Western Conference would be "massive."

He had no idea how much in a stunning 3-0 loss at Allianz Field.

Heath's team had the better of the chances and the play into halftime and beyond until Loons defender Michael Boxall's own goal scored in the 55th minute triggered three goals surrendered in three mere minutes.

Boxall's sliding attempt to clear a crossing pass in front of the goal knocked the ball into the net before sliding FC Dallas star striker Jesus Ferreira could get there.

From there, FC Dallas quickly scored two more goals, in the 56th and 58th minutes.

Dallas attacker Alan Velasco's perfect, curling strike between two defenders from the top of the 18-yard box found the lower right corner to make it 2-0.

Ferreira finally got a goal of his own — his 16th of the season — two minutes later. He scored on a flicked-on header as he slashed through the six-yard box just after another long Dallas strike had hit the crossbar.

Dallas (12-8-10) jumped above the Loons (13-11-5) into third place, with 46 points to Minnesota's 44. Nashville, playing host to Austin later Saturday, also had an opportunity to climb above the Loons.

The Loons played the final 21-plus minutes with just 10 players after frustrated attacker Franco Fragapane received his second yellow card of the game. That came in the 69th minute.

After going 8-1-2 in a stretch dating to late June, the Loons now have lost consecutive games by 3-0 scores.

Until Saturday, FC Dallas had won just once in six games in Minnesota. The Loons had won the past five at TCF Bank Stadium or Allianz Field and had a chance to sweep FC Dallas for the first time after winning there in April.

The Loons had the better of the first-half play, but the first half was scoreless.

Heath made six starting 11 lineup rotations in Wednesday's 3-0 loss at Real Salt Lake, resting his best players from the 95-degree heat, 4,200-foot elevation and late-night chartered flight that didn't get players into their beds until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Star playmaking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso didn't make the trip at all while others such as Robin Lod, Luis Amarilla and Kervin Arriaga played only all or part of the second half. Fragapane didn't get off the bench.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas hadn't played since last weekend's 1-1 draw with RSL.

Reynoso injured his ankle in the first half Saturday but played on until he was subbed out in the 62nd minute with his team trailing 3-0. He had it iced and wrapped at halftime.