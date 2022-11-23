Tyler Miller, who played 43 games over the past three seasons for Minnesota United, signed a two-year contract with D.C. United on Wednesday.

Miller was the Loons' starting goalkeeper in 2021, allowing 34 goals in 30 MLS games and posting 11 shutouts. He began the 2022 season as the starter but in March was supplanted by Dayne St. Clair. His contract was not picked up after the season, and he became a free agent.

Miller, 29, started his MLS career with Seattle, where he played five games across 2016 and 2017. He joined Los Angeles FC in 2018 and 2019 and was the team's starter, playing 61 games and recording 19 shutouts.

LAFC traded him to Minnesota in 2020, and Miller started every game that season before undergoing season-ending hip surgery.

The Loons on Tuesday re-signed backup goalkeeper Eric Dick to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024.