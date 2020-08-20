After the coronavirus shutdown and the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando, the regular season starts back up again for Minnesota United on Friday at Allianz Field.
Join soccer writer Jerry Zgoda, host Michael Rand and Loons supporters as they talk about their expectations on what's to come.
You'll be able to watch the video here and also on the Star Tribune video page, where you'll also be able to leave questions for Rand, Zgoda and their guests.
StribSports Live events are present by X-Golf.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
Noon today: Join us for Talking Loons Live as the MLS season restarts
After the coronavirus shutdown and the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando, the regular season starts back up again for Minnesota United on Friday at Allianz Field.
Twins
Cal Ripken says he's cancer free after March surgery
Cal Ripken Jr. revealed Thursday he is cancer free after surgery in March to remove a tumor from his prostate.Known as "The Iron Man" for…
High Schools
Alabama restarts prep football in test of virus precautions
It's mostly quiet in the Alabama farming community of Thorsby aside from trucks and trains that rumble through bound for someplace larger. Remembering directions to the town's football stadium isn't hard; there aren't that many roads to take or turns to miss along the way.
Sports
World Cup ski circuit skipping US, Canada swing this season
The road to another World Cup overall title won't include any sort of home-snow advantage for Mikaela Shiffrin.The governing body for ski racing announced Thursday…
Sports
Young Vikings corners will be tested by NFL's toughest slate of quarterbacks
One of the more interesting directions we went on the most recent Access Vikings podcast was a discussion of the Vikings' youth and inexperience at…