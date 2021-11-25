List of important dates upcoming for Loons and MLS:
Tuesday
Deadline for Loons and other teams whose season are over to exercise club options on players' contracts for 2022.
Dec. 12
Half-day trade window allows teams to adjust rosters and conduct trades within MLS after a three-month roster freeze. A "blackout" period follow until expansion draft.
Dec. 14
Expansion draft in which Charlotte FC can select as many as five players from eligible player list. Loons protect 12 of their own.
Dec. 15
Free agency opens and end-of-year waivers conducted.
Jan. 12
MLS draft
Feb. 26
Loons season opener at Philadelphia
JERRY ZGODA
