Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field on Sunday for its first MLS home game since late May, and it does so without its top two central midfielders.

Wednesday's starter Kervin Arriaga injured his ankle in the first two minutes of a 3-2 victory at L.A. Galaxy. An MRI taken on Thursday shows ligament damage that coach Adrian Heath said could sideline Arriaga "two, three, maybe four weeks, which is a huge blow."

Arriaga's would-be replacement, Joseph Rosales, is suspended for Sunday's game against Real Salt Lake after he received two successive yellow cards for pushing back. By doing so, he helped create a post-game skirmish after the Galaxy's Douglas Costa struck him in the head from behind with a forearm after the final whistle.

After Wednesday's game, Heath called Rosales' reaction "stupidity personified."

After Friday's training in Blaine, Heath was asked if he had a chat with Rosales about those two yellow cards and the red card that resulted from them.

"I don't think 'chat' is the right word," Heath said. "But yes, we did. We addressed it. I think that's the best way of saying it. … Joseph reacting the way he did has not helped us for this weekend."

Arriaga's injury and Rosales' suspension seemingly creates opportunity at their position for veteran Jacori Hayes. "We'll see where we are," Heath said.

Striker Luis Amarilla also left Wednesday's game in the first half because of a strained adductor.

"He feels a lot better today," Heath said. "That might have a bearing on what we do with the group."