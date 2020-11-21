Not all of them took a speeding motorboat to return from Africa to play Sunday’s first-round playoff game against Colorado, but four Minnesota United players sent overseas to play for their national teams last week are expected to be available.

That is, if Slovakia’s Jan Gregus, Finland’s Robin Lod, Madagascar’s Romain Metanire and Sierra Leone’s Kei Kamara all test negative for COVID-19 until then and every last one returns by chartered aircraft.

Without MLS arranging charter flights intended to reduce exposure to the virus, all four would have had to quarantine upon their returns and could not have played Sunday.

Kamara was back in Minnesota on Friday and rested while his teammates trained in Blaine. Gregus and Metanire were en route Friday, and Lod is expected back Saturday.

The Loons and LAFC both were at risk of having four national team players unavailable until MLS acted.

“The clubs asked questions and the league responded,” Loons coach Adrian Heath said. “We’re all eternally grateful … I’m glad the league has done what they’ve done. They’ve bent over backward to be fair, putting planes on, et cetera, to get these players back. It has been a welcome boost, not only to me but to the group.”

Kamara began his trip back from Sierra Leone on that speeding motorboat that took him to the airport.

Colorado is expected to have all its players — including Chile national team player Diego Rubio — available Sunday at Allianz Field.

“You don’t want to go into the playoffs when four of your better players are not available for selection,” Heath said. “I think common sense prevailed, providing they all test negative, which we’re hoping.”

Heath told reporters by video call Friday he’s undecided whether Kamara will start at striker against his former team or if Lod will start up top with Kevin Molino, Emanuel Reynoso and Ethan Finlay behind him. That worked well in a Decision Day victory over FC Dallas that won the Loons a first-round home playoff game for the second consecutive season.

“We’ll see how they all are tomorrow,” Heath said. “We spoke to them. They sound well, They’re all looking forward to the weekend. Let’s see how they are tomorrow when we get them on the grass and do a little bit of work with them. “