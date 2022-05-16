Minnesota United is altering the playing surface at Allianz Field. It will still be grass, but with built-in support.

The Loons announced Monday that they have begun the process of installing a GrassMax "hybrid stitch system," which will be completed by month's end. Their next game on that field is Wednesday night, at home against the L.A. Galaxy.

The field conditions have been a concern at Allianz Field since the Loons inaugural season there in 2019. They replaced the grass that year, and there were new challenges this year after the U.S. men's national team played there in February's frigid cold.

"GrassMax systems is 100 percent natural grass cover reinforced with synthetic fibers," the Loons said in their press release. "The fibers stabilize the root zone of the pitch and increase the resistance of the grass to damage, limiting divots and ensuring a more consistently level playing surface.

"The system is guaranteed to last for at least ten years, and the playing characteristics of the pitch are identical to a perfect natural pitch."

The Loons noted that the grass hybrid system is the same one used at soccer venues such as Maracana Stadium in Brazil and for English Premier League teams such as West Ham (London Stadium), Leicester City (King Power Stadium) and Leeds (Elland Road).

Minnesota United CEO Shari Ballard said in the news release that the team made the upgrade to "ensure the greatest level of consistency, stability and quality throughout Minnesota's changing seasons. We are continually looking for ways to improve the experience for our fans and our players, and given the incredible growth of soccer in our community, we are excited about the impact this will have on the durability of field."

The Loons head groundskeeper, Ryan Moy, added: "The technology is proven, widely used in European leagues and very much the preferred surface for FIFA."