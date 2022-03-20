After he delivered a 1-0 shutout victory at the New York Red Bulls, Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair posted on his Instagram account, "Year 4 and i'm hungry for more."

So he's a poet now, too?

"No, just trying to think of creative things to keep the fans engaged," he said, smiling.

St. Clair made eight saves — including yet another penalty kick — last Sunday in a surprise start after Tyler Miller fell ill late in the week.

St. Clair's performance not only earned him MLS Player of the Week honors, it put him back in goal Saturday against San Jose at Allianz Field. It was his first regular-season start since a loss at Colorado on May 8, 2021.

"Dayne did well enough," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "He has been very patient waiting for his opportunity. But Dayne knows that Tyler has done nothing wrong and at the end of the day, we have two quality goalkeepers. It's a difficult decision for me, but it's a nice problem to have."

St. Clair was to be called back after Saturday's game to his Canadian national team that is aimed firmly at making the World Cup for the first time since 1986. That team will play three final qualifiers in a week with the last of three goalkeeper positions open.

"The World Cup is such a big thing in our country," St. Clair said. "Being back in that fold, I want to show I can make the final roster as well. They know what I'm capable of. That's something they've emphasized and some of the frustration I've had this season is not playing. They said that's what they're going to base it on, so playing games will be most important that I make the roster."

Waiting on Gasper

After missing the season's first three games because of injury, starting left back Chase Gasper missed his first on Saturday since he entered MLS's Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health program. There's no timeline for his return.

"We'll leave it to the professional people," Heath said. "He just knows we'll be ready for him when he gets back. We love him to bits. He's a great kid and we just want him to get healthy again. … The really important thing is he has admitted he has an issue. Now we're going to be here for him when he comes back."

Coincidental

Newly acquired left back Kemar Lawrence arrived from Toronto FC on Friday, just after Gasper left to enter treatment. His arrival was delayed by COVID-19 considerations. He was introduced Saturday on Allianz Field's scoreboard but didn't play.

Lawrence and Gasper play the same position, but Heath said the timing of Lawrence's arrival is purely coincidental.

"We've been trying to do this for a while," he said. "Obviously it might look that way with the news of Chase this week. But this is something we've tried to do for two, three years and maybe the last six weeks it has been ongoing."

Center back Bakaye Dibassy started at Gasper's left-back spot and Hassani Dotson started at right back for injured Romain Metanire. Heath said Lawrence isn't game-fit because he hasn't played one in several weeks.

When duty calls

St. Clair, South Africa's Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Finland's Robin Lod, and Hondurans Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales all are headed after Saturday's game to their national teams for World Cup qualifiers during the FIFA week break.

Heath said veteran defender Michael Boxall is staying in Minnesota rather than join the New Zealand team. "At this moment, he's staying here," Heath said. "At this moment."

Etc.

• Hlongwane started in the midfield with Emanuel Reynoso and Lod while Arriaga made his Allianz Field debut alongside Wil Trapp. Luis Amarilla started up top again.

• The Earthquakes' Minnesota connections – Bloomington's own Jackson Yueill and former Loons Francisco Calvo and Jan Gregus – all were in their starting 11 Saturday.