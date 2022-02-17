A Minnesota United team that beefed up its striker position and presumably its goal scoring now hasn't scored a goal in three of four preseason games after Wednesday's scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake.

But what, Loons coach Adrian Heath worry?

"Well, I'm not too concerned," Heath said. "If it were three games into the regular season, I might have an issue with it."

The Loons' season opener still was 10 days away in Philadelphia when Heath spoke to reporters by conference call after his team's second of three games in a four-team, round-robin tournament at Portland. The only preseason game in which the Loons have scored was a 5-4 victory over Orlando in Florida.

"We've had chances in all the preseason games to have scored enough goals," Heath said. "I'm certainly not trying to make anything out of that."

RSL keeper Zac MacMath stopped prime first-half chances by Abu Danladi and Emanuel Reynoso and second-half sub Adrien Hunou missed an empty goal from short range not long after halftime. Loons starting goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair kept the game scoreless with a two-handed reaction save off a header in the 87th minute.

Heath's starting 11 included every likely opening day starter except for St. Clair and defender Bakaye Dibassy (quad). The starters played the first half before nine new players entered after halftime.

Captain Wil Trapp left the game late in the first half after he went to the turf clutching his leg and was replaced by Joseph Rosales. Heath said he'd know more Thursday about an injury he suspected was a groin or adductor.