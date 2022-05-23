Minnesota United snapped its four game winless streak and ended FC Dallas unbeaten at home with Sunday's well-earned 2-1 victory at Toyota Stadium.

Loons striker Robin Lod scored for the fifth time in seven games – and for the second consecutive game – when he pounced on a rebound in the 20th minute for the game's first goal.

In doing so, he set a club record for most career goals as a Loon. Defender DJ Taylor followed his first MLS assist in Wednesday's 1-1 home draw with Los Angeles by scoring his first MLS goal in the 55th minute.

It gave the Loons a lead they'd never lose to a Dallas team that had been 5-0-1 at home and hadn't lost a game there since October 27, 2021.

Lod set a club record for most career goals with his 22nd as a Loon.

He was the first to pounce on Dallas keeper Maarten Paes' two-handed, diving save after Loons midfield playmaker's free kick from not far beyond the 18-yard box went under Dallas' wall and was deflected as it did so.

That forced Paes to spread himself on the turf to stop it.

Lod beat Paes and a Dallas defender to the ball and drove it a few feet into the open net.

By doing so, he surpassed Christian Ramirez, Kevin Molino and Darwin Quintero, all of whom scored 21 goals in MLS play in their years with the Loons.

The Loons took a 2-0 lead in the 55th minute when defender DJ Taylor followed his MLS assist in Wednesday's 1-1 home draw with LA Galaxy wth his first MLS goal.

It came cleaning up the backside of an Emanuel Reynoso corner kick that went through a tangle of players in front of the goal and came out to Taylor 24 yards out on the far side.

His one-time volley on the bouncing ball went back through traffic, thru leaping teammate Franco Fragapane's legs and found open net inside the back post.

"I reached this goal, now I'll start a new one," he said Friday about his first MLS assist. "Can I start this next game against Dallas and get another assist or a goal? I think there's nothing that can hold me back. I don't put any limitations on myself. My goal is get at least an assist or a goal each game. That's the plan."

Plan achieved.

Dallas star Paul Arriola pulled his team within 2-1 just four minutes later with a thunderous strike from 24 yards out that beat Looks goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to the far post.

It was his fifth goal this season and his four consecutive game with scoring a goal. MLS' leading scorer Jesus Ferreira started the game on the bench as a substitute who came into the game in the 57th minute.

He entered the game with nine goals scored in MLS play this season, two more than anybody else in the league. Dallas was 6-2-4 and in the Supporters Shield race when its nine-game unbeaten streak ended Wednesday with a 2-1 loss to Vancouver.

Ferreira did not score in 90 minutes Wednesday. In Dallas' first twelve matches, it is 4-1-0 when Ferreira scores and 2-3-2 when he doesn't.

Dallas only goal Sunday came from Arriola's strike despite the pressure it mounted as it pushed forward toward the Minnesota goal as the game progressed to the 90th minute and another seven minutes of stoppage time.

