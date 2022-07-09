Minnesota United striker Luis Amarilla's 84th-minute goal stood as the winner in Friday's 3-1 comeback victory over Vancouver at BC Place.

His left-foot strike from beyond 25 yards beat outstretched goalkeeper Cody Cropper just inside the left post after he had taken several strides with the ball in the open field.

Amarilla responded by leaping and punching his fist into the air, celebrating his fifth goal this season.

Franco Fragapane chipped the ball over Cropper from right near the penalty-kick spot in the 88th minute for some extra comfort.

It was the Loons' third goal in 17 minutes after veteran left back Kemar Lawrence scored the tying goal in the 71st minute. It was his first goal as a Loon.

Minnesota United extended its winning streak to three games after it had won just once in its previous eight games.

Lawrence presumably was feeling better after he scored the tying goal in the 71st minute, five minutes after Whitecaps leading scorer and second-half substitute Lucas Cavallini scored the game's first goal in the 66th minute.

Lawrence didn't train Wednesday because he was feeling ill, but felt well enough apparently on Friday night.

He scored that equalizer when he covered the far post with a sliding strike on teammate DJ Taylor's crossing pass from the right side. It was Lawrence's first goal as a Loon.

The two teams arrived at BC Place Friday night with identical 7-8-3 records, which left each just below the playoff line. They also were 3-3-3 all-time against each other until….

Until Friday, Vancouver were 4-1-1 in its last six games and had beaten Western Conference-leading Los Angeles FC and FC Dallas two of its last three games out.

The Whitecaps' 20 points earned in its last 10 games before Friday's game were best in MLS. They have also beaten rival Toronto and Sporting Kansas City as well.

