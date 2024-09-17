Analysis: Minnesota United aims to narrow player development gap

So you’d probably expect a lot of rueful sighs and shrugs from him, when he talks about the challenges of running MNUFC’s academy program. Instead, the St. Paul native’s eyes light up. “This is where I want to be,” Magee says. “I believe in Minnesota players. I believe in the mentality here. I really like the people involved in the community here. I’m the kid who was formed in the soccer community, so I want to help the next ones move along.”