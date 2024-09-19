Minnesota United falls into early hole in 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati

Postgame, though, the Loons were still looking on the bright side — despite now having a losing record at Allianz Field for the season (5-6-4). “I think if you take the game as a whole, the performance was largely very good,” manager Eric Ramsay said. “We’ve gone toe to toe, and then some, with for sure one of the top three, top two sides across the two divisions, and that largely for me is really positive.”