Austin FC striker Maxi Urruti's 58th-minute goal stood as the winner in a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United on a warm, windy night at Q2 Stadium.

The loss was the Loons' second consecutive after last week's 2-1 home loss to Seattle — and after they had started the season 2-0-2.

The Loons now have scored just five goals in six games. They were shutout by an Austin FC team that scored five goals each in its first two games this season.

Urruti scored that only goal after Loons captain Wil Trapp lost possession of the ball near midfield, sending Austin FC off on an attack down the left side.

Urruti played sly after he was knocked down as a crossing ball came through him in the 18-yard box and he pleaded for a penalty shot after defender Bakaye Dibasy knocked him to turf.

By the time he picked himself up, Austin defender Hector Jimenez sent the ball back his way and Urruti scored on a one-touch into the open goal that left Loons defender Michael Boxall livid.

Loons playmaker Emanuel Reynoso's prime scoring chance was denied the equalizer and Boxall kept his team within a goal when he headed a ball away from an open net at the goal line in the 76th minute.

He saved another goal not long after that.

After Friday's training in Blaine, Loons coach Adrian Heath declared his team fully healthy for the first time.

Starting right back Romain Metanire, left back Kemar Lawrence and fullback Oniel Fisher all were available for selection on the team' backline that had changed nightly in the season's first five games because of injury and absence.

Lawrence started as a Loon for the first time, as a left back for Chase Gasper, who remains out of action and in MLS substance-abuse and behavioral health program.

Heath designated Metanire and Fisher as substitutes, as did left-side attacker Franco Fragapane. All three players have been healing from hamstring injuries.

Metanire and Fisher entered the game in the 66th minute as substitutes for Trapp and Lawrence after Lawrence went down with a hurting leg. Fragapane entered a second-half sub as well.

That allowed Heath to move central midfielder Hassani Dotson to Metanire's right-back spot. It also created space for Heath to get his two young Hondurans Joseph Rosales and Kevin Arriaga into his starting 11.

He started Rosales for the first time after Rosales impressed him in last week's 2-1 home loss to Seattle. Arriaga returned to the starting 11 after he missed the Seattle game because he couldn't return from World Cup qualifying play in time.

"Rosales, he has a little bit in him, like Kervin," Heath said. "He has a real anger inside him when he plays. We really like him. We know there's a player there. I think he did enough last week to maybe keep his place."The game was scoreless until Urruti's lone goal.

During an in-game, first-half interview on FS1, Heath called the game "sloppy" with "a lot of bodies in the middle of the park" and "a lot of space to run into."

Loons attacker Robin Lod probably had the best first-half chance with one of his natural left-footed shots that went wide left of the net in the 25th minute. Finlay later had the ball and a short-range shot, but it was blocked.

Austin keeper Brad Stuver stopped Rosales' one-touch, left-footed shot from inside the 18-yard box in the 52nd minute. Austin FC started former Loons midfielder Ethan Finlay in his first game against the team he left last winter as a free agent. It took him only a minute's time to foul former teammate Luis Amarilla, who writhed on the ground holding his leg.

Heath returned to the city where he coached in the United States for the first time in 2008. He coached the USL's Austin Aztex for two seasons before the franchise moved to Orlando.

Sunday's game was Austin FC's 21st consecutive sellout since its inaugural season a year ago. Austin FC was shut out 17 times – half their games — last season and then started this season by scoring 10 goals combined in its first two games.

"It's a great city," Heath said. "I had 3 ½ great years there. It doesn't surprise me they've started with a boom. I use to think back then when we were an USL team that it was a MLS market."

Dayne St. Clair started in goal for the Loons for the fourth consecutive, since Tyler Miller falling ill gave him a chance to play.

His play could convince his Canadian national team to make him the third goalkeeper on its World Cup roster come November in Qatar. He was that third keeper in the final qualifying window when Canada reached the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

"Touch wood, fingers crossed," Heath said. "This will be huge for his growth as a professional goalkeeper. This is an unbelievable opportunity for him, but as he know I feel a little bit that Tyler lost his spot because he was ill. I know if Danye drops it a little bit, we'll put Tyler back in and Dayne knows that. He's just got to concentrate and play really well. If he does that, he'll keep his place, I'm sure."

Etc.

• The Loons' U-15 academy team tied Manchester United's academy 1-1 but won on penalty kicks and their U-17 team beat Chicago 1-0 on Saturday at the prestigious Generation Adidas Cup near Dallas. "I know our group will compete," Heath said before the tournament began. "We'll just see what the quality level is like."

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.