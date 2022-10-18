FRISCO, TEXAS – The last time these two teams played, FC Dallas scored three goals in four minutes at Allianz Field in early September and won 3-0.

Afterward, Loons coach Adrian Heath characterized the onslaught as "madness."

This time, there was a different kind of madness, a victory 5-4 on penalty kicks after the teams had played to a 1-1 draw at Toyota Stadium.

After Loons star Emanuel Reynoso and FC Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon traded second-half goals 11 minutes apart, the teams played into extra time and beyond.

The difference was Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Poes' stop on Wil Trapp's second of five Loons penalty kicks.

Alan Velasco's chip shot over St. Clair in Dallas fifth and final chance clinched it.

That sends FC Dallas on to to play Austin FC in the next round and sends the Loons home for a longer offseason than normal because of this year's late World Cup in Qatar.

They did so on a night when Heath went deep to his bench, calling upon Joseph Rosales as well as seldom-used Alan Benitez and Oniel Fisher late in regulation time or well into stoppage time.

Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made at least two crucial saves in stoppage time, including smothering a shot from traffic with his body right on the goal line in stoppage time's 20th minute.

The Loons reached the Western Conference final two years ago at Seattle and came within minutes that night of reaching the MLS Cup final.

They did so with Reynoso setting a playoff record for assists with three each in consecutive games during their postseason run.

On Monday, he turned goal scorer, something his coach Adrian Heath has urged him to do since he arrived in September 2020, just before he produced some playoff magic later that fall.

He scored the game's first goal in the 53rd minute after veteran defensive midfielder Wil Trapp played forward a long, soaring ball that newly returned Bongokuhle Hlongwane controlled before shuttling it over to an open Reynoso.

His left-footed strike from just outside the 18-yard box beat Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes low and left, just inside the post.

The lead lasted just 11 minutes before Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon's flick-on header of a corner-kick ball already headed once beat St. Clair without a chance.

The corner kick came just after St. Clair saved a goal by flicking a Dallas shot just over the crossbar and gently onto the netting beneath it.

Heath adjusted his starting 11 now that he has both versatile Robin Lod and forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane back from injuries.

Lod started in the central midfield with veteran Wil Trapp now that he has recovered from a calf injury.

Hlongwane returned from a knee injury for the first time since these two teams last met, that 3-0 loss to FC Dallas at Allianz Field on Labor Day weekend.

Heath moved Garcia back to a substitute's role and added Hlongwane on the right side along with Reynoso in the middle and Franco Fragapane on the left while striker Luis Amarilla stayed up top.

The teams played to a scoreless first half, with the best chance coming on U.S. National team member Jesus Ferreira's header that went just over the crossbar in the 22nd minute.