Minnesota United striker Luis Amarilla ended expansion St. Louis City SC's unexpected, undefeated streak to start the season with a 78th-minute penalty kick that stood as Saturday's 1-0 winner at CityPark stadium.

Amarilla drew the foul from St. Louis City defender Kyle Hiebert's sliding tackle in the 18-yard penalty box and then powered the PK past keeper Roman Buerki.

The Loons and St. Louis City started the night as two of the only four undefeated teams left in a season still young.

St. Louis started it 5-0 with a 15-4 goal differential while the Loons were 2-0-2 and now have won all three of their victories on the road, including at FC Dallas and Colorado.

The night also so started with Brazilian striker João Klauss second in MLS in goals scored with five in five games, second only to Seattle's Jordan Morris' seven.

Klauss aimed for No. 6 not long after halftime, but he held his head in his hands after he swept a shot from just eight yards away left of the goal with the night scoreless in the 52nd minute.

Both Klauss and teammate Samuel Adeniran missed shots at an open goal late in seven-minute stoppage time.

The Loons held on to win after giving up a last-gasp stoppage time goal to Vancouver in a 1-1 home draw a week ago.

Loons striker Mender García – who scored two goals in his first four games – hit the post in the 55th minute and his fellow striker Amarilla wound up on the rebound but knocked it well wide left himself.

The Loons pleaded for a penalty kick in the 68th minute when Bongokuhle Hlongwane was tugged down inside the 18-yard box. But neither the referee or VAR agreed.

Six regulars – five of them starters – to play in a 4-4-2 formation after all six missed last week's last-gasp 1-1 draw with Vancouver while they were gone for FIFA international play.

New Zealand's Michael Boxall and Jamaica's Kemar Lawrence on Saturday returned to the backline. South Africa's Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Honduras' Kervin Arriaga came back and moved into that four-man midfielder Franco Fragapane and Wil Trapp while Dayne St. Clair returned as starting goaltender.

Heath again started his two strikers Amarilla and García – together up front in that formation for the second consecutive game.

Boxall and Finland's Robin Lod were the first two players back in town, but both came down with what Heath called a "little tummy bug" that kept them away from Friday training. Boxall was well enough to travel and play, but Lod stayed home and wasn't available for selection.

Hlongwane was the last of the seven players gone on international duty to return home, landing back in Minnesota late Thursday. Back from playing with his South Africa, Hlongwane trained Friday morning and traveled to St. Louis later that day.

"Bongi has come back as he always does: he comes back smiling," Heath said. "He does better than me after 20 hours on an airplane."

Heath was hopeful Friday that newly acquired forward Sang Bin Jeong would get his passport back at the South Korean embassy in Calgary in time to join his new team late Friday night.

But he didn't in time to get to St. Louis. Heath said it was "highly unlikely" Jeong would start, but hoped to get him some minutes as a sub. The club's athletic training staff went a workout program with Jeong to Canada. He now won't play until next Saturday at Chicago at the earliest.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.