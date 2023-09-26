Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso sat out Tuesday's training at Allianz Field for season-ticket holders, but his injured thigh that kept him out of Saturday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis City is improving, coach Adrian Heath said.

"Rey feels better by the day," Heath said. "We'll get him plenty of treatment and massage. We won't get him out here until maybe Thursday to decide what we think about the weekend. We'll have a better idea then."

Midfielder Kervin Arriaga trained Tuesday after his return on Saturday from August knee surgery. He came on in the 84th minute for Ján Greguš.

The Loons have slipped under the playoff line to 11th place in the Western Conference, two points behind ninth-place Dallas and the final playoff spot after losing three games in eight days.

They have four regular-season games remaining, starting with Saturday's home against San Jose. Two are home, two are away.

"It was a tough week, I can't deny that," Heath said. "Hey, I'm not stupid enough to look at the table and think four games ago we were in a really, really good spot and we've put ourselves in a bit of a spot now.

Are we capable of winning the two games at home? Of course we are. Are we capable of winning at LA? We've gone it twice in the past."

Heath also acknowledged his team can't lose Saturday at home for a fifth time this season.

"We can't lose the game," Heath said. "We have to take something from it. In that regard, it's maybe the biggest game of the season. We know we're leaving ourselves in a tight spot. We still have four games to do something about it."