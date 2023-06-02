Saturday: 7:30 p.m. vs. Toronto * Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, 1500-AM

Rey's return: At long last, midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, suspended for not joining Minnesota (5-6-4) at the start of this season, will "be in the squad tomorrow," coach Adrian Heath said. Pressed for specifics, Heath remained coy, saying, "It means in the squad." Reynoso is eager to get back on the field, but Heath and the coaches will be sure to monitor just how many minutes, if any, are appropriate given Reynoso's fitness level.

Moneyball: Toronto (3-5-8) owns the league's most expensive roster with a price tag of more than $25 million. "You look at them on paper and they've got a lot of really good players," Heath said, before rattling off names such as Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne, players who logged minutes with Juventus, a club in the top tier of the Italian football league system. "They have guys who can pull rabbits out of hats," defender Zarek Valentin said. "So even if the team collectively might not be breaking you down, individual moments can happen."

Familiar face: Heath drafted Toronto defender Richie Laryea when he was coaching Orlando City. Laryea has emerged a threat to create offense. "What he's done is a lesson to a lot of kids," Heath said. "He had to go to Toronto's second team to sort of relaunch his career and he's done fantastic."