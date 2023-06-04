Midfielder Kervin Arriaga's goal just before second-half stoppage time gave Minnesota United a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on a Saturday night when star Emanuel Reynoso made his season debut after nearly six months gone.

Arriaga chested a bounding ball down to his left and struck a left-footed shot in the 89th minute that eluded Toronto keeper Sean Johnson.

Seven minutes after Toronto's Lorenzo Insigne scored the game's first goal in the 58th minute, Reynoso entered the game and his presence clearly energized the Allianz Field crowd and the Loons themselves.

Designated as available off the bench on the team's gameday roster, Reynoso was coach Adrian Heath's first substitution of the game.

Reynoso not that long after that was denied the tying goal when he slipped between two defenders and delivered a left-footed shot that Johnson reached to block.

Johnson stopped second-half substitute Menger Garcia from short range in the 83rd minute to keep the lead before Arriaga scored the equalizer.

Toronto's Insigne hadn't scored a goal since April 22.

That changed on a play Frederico Bernardeschi orchestrated with the ball at his feet in the middle of the field.

His initial pass on the run ended up back at him. His next pass to the right wing ended up coming back across the field in front of the goal within 10 yards out.

Insigne slipped between Loons defender Michael Boxall on one side and approaching DJ Taylor on the other and calmly directed a shot past Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair.

Loons recently acquired striker Sang Bin Jeong's pass inside the 18-yard box found Bongokuhle Hlongwane on the run for the possible equalizer but Hlongwane's shot on the run from short distance went just wide of the near post in the 69th minute.

Reynoso missed the team's first 15 regular-season games and its 5-6-4 start after a four-month holdout and MLS suspension. He returned to Minnesota a month ago and has been working to get into game shape since then.

Heath had praised Reynoso's work to get conditioned since his return from an absence the team only attributed as personal matters back home in Argentina.