Minnesota United young defender Nabi Kibunguchy returned home this winter to Kenya, the East African nation in which he has never lived.

Born in California and raised just south of Sacramento all his life, Kibunguchy is the son of a California Department of Transportation engineer and a nanny who emigrated separately from Kenya to the United States when they were teenagers to attend college and met in their new country.

"They came here to give me and my sister better opportunities in life," he said.

His month's trip over Christmas to visit extended family and friends was his first return in five years. This time, he came bearing soccer ball as gifts for teams participating in a tournament not far from his family's hometown of Webuye, where his parents retired in 2017.

"I know where to go now," he said.

Glens alum @Nabi_K18, now at @MNUFC, was in Kimukung'i, #Kenya 🇰🇪 at a local tournament where he surprised each of the teams with a brand new ⚽️.



Nabi: "Experiences like this is what life is about! Soccer can…unite people from all walks of life and simply put smiles on faces!" pic.twitter.com/ibVS9oE0oO — San Francisco Glens SC (@SFGlensSC) January 12, 2022

He promises to go back next December to host a bigger tournament and bring cleats and uniforms this time. He wore his Minnesota United jersey and addressed high school-aged prospects, telling them in English to "just keep grinding every day and the sky is the limit for each and every one of you.' "

Kibunguchy returned to a country where they speak Swahili with its many dialects. "I can speak it here and there, not too much but I'm trying to learn," he said. "It definitely feels like home to me. We have a house there and everything. Lots of family who make feel welcome."

Kibunguchy has uncles working in Kenyan government, so he calls his surname well-known in the region from which his family comes.

Now he's trying to make a name for himself at home in the United States and in the MLS. The Loons selected him with the 18th overall pick in the 2021 SuperDraft because of his size (6-3), range and athleticism.

They loaned him last season to Sacramento FC in the USL Championship league, not far from where he played at California-Davis. This season, he is in Minnesota for good whether he earns a place on the first team or plays games with the club's new MNUFC2 reserve team.

Kibunguchy has played central midfield, defensive midfield and center back throughout his career, but Loons coach Adrian Heath envisions him as a fullback who can play both the right and left sides.

He played central midfield as a second-half sub in Sunday's 1-0 preseason loss at Portland after Heath made wholesale lineup changes in the 79th minute. In that case, Heath said it was "logical" to play him at a position he knows well.

Kibunguchy also will be able to provide some youth and speed to a veteran but aging back line.

"Where's his best spot?" Heath asked. "Undecided at this moment."

He played the left side in the Loons' training trip to Florida, when the team played it careful with starter Chase Gasper. The day he was drafted, Kibunguchy called himself a natural center back. Heath that day called him a "top-10 talent in this draft" who is a "gifted and versatile" defender.

"I can play all over," he said, "and I will."

Heath envisions the 24-year-old as veteran Romain Metanire's backup on that right side and said Kibunguchy reminds him physically of Manchester United's accomplished Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Heath admits it's a "big comparison."

But Heath also said, "He's very similar. Long-legged, very difficult to get around. When he defends, he's a good defender. He has terrific physical attributes. He can get forward and he's a good deliverer of the ball.

"We know there's some talent there. We've got to start to put him under pressure to deliver."

Kibunguchy said he hopes to return to Kenya next winter and for years to come to show young athletes in the towns near where his parents come what can be achieved.

"My roots are in Kenya still," he said. "I want to get back and inspire more kids to achieve their dreams, to show them what is possible."