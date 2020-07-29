Everything Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath read and heard before his team’s Tuesday game against the Columbus Crew SC told him the same message.

“Columbus has been the most impressive team.”

The subtext of that: The Loons don’t stand much of a chance facing Columbus in the knockout round of the MLS is Back tournament.

Yet 18 minutes into the game, United scored the first goal on Columbus all tournament and just the second the second in the team’s six games so far this year. But they couldn’t hang on to that lead, a mistake in the box allowing the late equalizer and forcing penalty kicks. But the Loons managed to win that decider and move on to the next round, 1-1 in regulation and 5-4 in penalties.

“I’m fully aware that we’ve not played as well as we can. So if you just look at it logically, people would presume that they are the favorites, and we’re the underdog,” Heath said earlier this week. “But I don’t go along with that type of stuff with our guys. They’ll tell you that. I’m always really, really positive. We have to play better than we’ve done in the previous three games to win, but we’re capable of that.”

United will now face the San Jose Earthquakes at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Earthquakes, like the Loons, are undefeated in the tournament so far, including beating Real Salt Lake, who was in Group D with United, 5-2 in the round of 16. The Loons, though, delivered the Earthquakes the only loss of the season so far back in March, a 5-2 result before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season.

Set pieces proved to be fruitful again for the Loons on Tuesday. Columbus failed to fully clear a Jan Gregus’ corner kick, allowing the ball to bounce around the box and eventual to midfielder Robin Lod’s foot. He banked the goal in off the underside of the crossbar past Columbus goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell.

But in the 78th minute, center back Jose Aja caught Columbus midfielder Derrick Etienne Jr., studs up on his shin. Forward Gyasi Zardes stepped up to take the ensuing penalty kick, which United goalkeeper Tyler Miller initially saved. But Zardes cleaned up his own rebound to level the score.

The game then went straight to penalties without any added extra time. The Loons didn’t miss any of their kicks from Ozzie Alonso, Jan Gregus, Aaron Schoenfeld, Raheem Edwards or Chase Gasper. Gasper had the winning shot after Miller saved Columbus’ Chris Cadden’s third round shot.

“We’re probably going to be one of the best teams that they’ve played so far in this tournament, and hopefully we can add a little bit different of a dynamic and show them a bit of a different look and disturb some of that possession,” winger Ethan Finlay said earlier this week. “… This will be a great barometer for where we are in our season.”

NOTES: The Loons played without playmaker Kevin Molino. He left the team’s second group stage match at halftime with a hamstring injury, sitting out the final group contest last week entirely. Heath said Molino returned to training before the match, but the midfielder was only a substitute option from the bench. … Also on the bench was center back Brent Kallman. It was his first reappearance with the team since a 10-game suspension dating back to late last season for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. … Jacori Hayes made his United debut as a second-half substitute for Hassani Dotson. … Right back Romaine Metanire limped off with an apparent injury in the 72nd minute, with Marlon Hairston replacing him.

The Star Tribune will not be traveling to Florida this month for MLS, NBA and WNBA coverage. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.