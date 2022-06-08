Looking to earn the final goalkeeper spot for Canada's national team ahead of November's World Cup, Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair found himself amid a labor dispute between the Canadian players and governing body Canada Soccer.

Canada's friendly against Panama in Vancouver on Sunday was canceled when the team refused to play as a protest involving World Cup compensation and a demand the women's national team get equal game pay.

Men's players didn't train Friday or Saturday, but did on Monday with Thursday's CONCACAF Nations League game against Curacao upcoming.

Until this year, Canada hadn't reach the World Cup since 1986, or 11 years before St. Clair was born.

"It's a strange one at this time of year," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "I'm sure the players feel as though they've got grievances. I'm almost certain they'll come to a compromise. It's too important a period for them for this to drag on."

St. Clair is one of five Loons players called to their national teams during this FIFA international break; the others are Finland's Robin Lod, Honduras' Kervin Arriaga, South Africa's Bongokuhle Hlongwane and New Zealand's Michael Boxall, whose national team plays Costa Rica next week with the winner World Cup-bound.

"I just know they played at the weekend injury-free, which is the only thing I really care about," Heath said. "Obvioujsly, you want them to do well. But more importantly, you want them to come back fit."

Metanire ready for friendly?

Heath gave his players four-plus days off before recalling them for training Monday and Tuesday before Saturday's friendly home game against SC Paderborn 07 in Germany's 2. Bundesliga.

Veteran right back Romain Metanire (thigh/hamstring), goalkeeper Tyler Miller (abdominal), striker Luis Amarilla (foot) and defensive midfielder Wil Trapp (cracked rib) all trained with the team. Striker Abu Danladi worked on the sidelines.

Heath called Danladi's injury "little bits, but nothing too serious." About Metanire, who has been out almost all season, Heath said, "Romain looks like he's fine in training. Hopefully, he will get some time this weekend."

The Loons went 1-4-1 in MLS play in May and got knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup by third-division Union Omaha in the round of 16. Their next three MLS games all are on the road, at New England, Inter Miami and LA Galaxy.

Family time

Loons veteran Niko Hansen used the break to go back to California for some beach time.

"It was beautiful," he said. "It was a perfect time to go rest guys and take a break. We may not be where we want to be (in the MLS standings) right now, but we have a whole second half of the season left."

Heath returned home to England to visit a friend who is ill and saw his granddaughter for the first time, too.

"It's always nice to go home and see my mom and family," Heath said. "But it has been nice to get back. It has been a great, little break. A lot of lads went home or had a break on the coast somewhere. Now we're back to work."