Minnesota United's Robin Lod on Sunday moved into a starting central midfield role for the first time as a Loon because of emergency need.

You could see him there more in the coming seasons if he signs a new contract that coach Adrian Heath calls "very close" to finalized.

Loons center back Bakaye Dibassy is close to signing a new contract himself. His current one expires after this season.

Lod played there in a 3-2 victory over Real Salt Lake because starter Kervin Arriaga is sidelined with an injured ankle and backup Joseph Rosales was suspended Sunday.

So Lod moved from right-side attacker to alongside defensive midfielder and captain Wil Trapp, if perhaps only for a game.

"He has such a great feel for the game," Heath said about Lod. "It doesn't matter where you play him, he contributes."

Heath calls Lod playing that central-midfield position "something we can look at moving forward."

"Who knows where he is in the next two to three years?" Heath asked. "Sometimes your game develops in a different way." Heath intends Lod will still be a Loon in the next two or three years.

When asked if he's hopeful that new contract will be finalized soon, Heath said, "Yeah, yeah."

Lod said he is, too.

"What can I say, I really enjoy my time here and I really enjoy playing in Allianz Field in front of our great fans," said Lod, who is married and has a young daughter. "Hopefully, we get something done."

Lod came to Minnesota and MLS in July 2019 from Spain's second division after he played professionally in Greece and back home in Finland as well. His current contract that pays him $952,496 in guaranteed compensation expires after this season.

Now 29, he has scored 22 goals in three-plus MLS seasons. He has played everywhere from that right-side attacker and striker to fullback on occasion and now that central-midfield position where he has played with the Finland national team and in Greece.

"I'm always the guy who plays where the coaches want me to play and I just try to do my best," Lod said.

Even if it's on an emergency position for a limited time.

"I really enjoyed playing there,' Lod said about Sunday's game. "I used to play there back, so it's not like it's a new place for me. In the beginning, it was a little bit of a search how to play there, but as the game went on, I felt really, really comfortable there.

"I love it. It's nice to be in the center of the field and inside the game all the time."

Lawrence ill

Rosales has served his one-game suspension for getting consecutive yellow cards at the end of last week's game at the L.A. Galaxy, but was ill and missed Wednesday's training in Blaine. So, too, did starting left back Kemar Lawrence.

"Kemar is just feeling under the weather," Heath said after morning training. "He doesn't feel good. As a precaution, we kept him at home. We'll see how they are later today. Wait and see.

Heath said Arriaga will get his protective boot off Thursday after he injured ankle ligaments early in the game at L.A. Galaxy last week. Heath said he'd know more when Arriaga is able to put some pressure on it.

"Then we'll see," Heath said. "As we said at the time, it's going to be two or three weeks and we don't think anything has changed that."

Upon further review

The MLS Disciplinary Committee made multiple rulings Wednesday in games recently played: Trapp's yellow card was absolved when the Galaxy's Daniel Aguirre was ruled guilty simulation/embellishment late in last week's game in L.A. Galaxy's Douglas Costa received a second game suspension for elbowing Rosales in the back of the head at game's end.

Real Salt Lake's Erik Holt was suspended a game and fined for elbowing Emanuel Reynoso in the head at game's end Sunday at Allianz Field.