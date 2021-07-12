Minnesota United said Monday that CEO Chris Wright, who has guided the club since its first full season in MLS in 2018. will step down after the 2021 season.

Wright joined the organization in the fall of 2017 after spending more than two decades in various positions leading the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx.

"We jointly set the timeline for Chris at three to four years – a period that would allow us to establish the foundation of our club in this great community and within a highly competitive sports market," Minnesota United managing partner Dr. Bill McGuire said in a team release. "A new home for the team in Saint Paul stood at the top of our to-do list, but the work included addressing many challenges that were necessary to establish Minnesota United as a going concern. They have been successfully met."

Wright focused on making connections through fan, corporate and community relationships as the team built and moved into Allianz Field in 2019, the release said.

A native of England, Wright played as a goalkeeper in his younger days. He came to America to work in the Major Indoor Soccer League, eventually making his way to Minnesota to serve as the general manager of the Minnesota Strikers.

Wright, in the team release, said, "This has been an amazing period in my own professional journey, as I started my career in soccer and have ended it helping build a club that I love, in a community that I love."

The team said it expects to name a new CEO in the next month.

