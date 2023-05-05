Loons Game Day

9:30 p.m. at Vancouver, MLS Season Pass, 1500-AM

Preview

Starting midfielder Kervin Arriaga didn't travel with the Loons on Thursday because of a hamstring injury that caused him to miss Sunday's home scoreless draw with FC Dallas. Coach Adrian Heath said there's a chance Arriaga could fly in late in time to play. "We won't take any risk with all the games we have coming up in the next month," Heath said. Wil Trapp and Hassani Dotson started together in that central midfield on Sunday and Robin Lod moved into Arriaga's position later in the game. "I thought Robin gave us some stability and a little more controlled possession," Heath said. "So that's an option as well." So, too, is Joseph Rosales. … The Whitecaps own a seven-game unbeaten streak while the Loons are winless in their past four. The Caps have kept four consecutive clean sheets and have not allowed a goal in their past 410 minutes of MLS play. That's the longest streak in MLS this season. Yohei Takaoka has three of the four clean sheets. The Loons are winless at home, but 3-2-0 on the road and 3-3-3 overall. Vancouver is 2-1-2 at home and 2-2-5 overall. The Loons won at Vancouver for the second time last season and kept them out of the playoffs with a 2-0 home victory on Decision Day. The Whitecaps tied the Loons 1-1 on Simon Becher's 98th minute goal in second-half stoppage that left the Loons bitter and arguing time had run out before then. "There has been a lot of water under the bridge since then," Heath said. "A lot has gone on. Everybody knows our disappointment."

Injuries

The Loons list D Bakaye Dibassy (ruptured quadricep tendon), D Mikael Marquis (ankle) and M Emanuel Reynoso (suspended) as out. Vancouver lists Max Anchor out with a left shoulder sprain.'

JERRY ZGODA