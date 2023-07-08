7:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Austin • Allianz Field • Streaming on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass; KSTP-AM 1500

Preview: With Adrian Heath set to serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation, Minnesota United assistant coach Sean McAuley will serve as interim coach for a shorthanded group Saturday. Defender Michael Boxall is also out due to a card-accumulation suspension. Heath said Kervin Arriaga and Bakaye Dibassy were among the options to replace Boxall, and he reportedly is considering Zarek Valentin, too. A starter was not announced. Midfielder Joseph Rosales has returned from international duty following Honduras' elimination from the Concacaf Gold Cup and appears to be in line for a start Saturday, especially given MNUFC's long list of injured players. ... The Loons (6-7-6) received two goals from Emanuel Reynoso last Saturday in a 4-1 home victory against Portland. ... Austin FC (7-8-5) ranks eighth in the Western Conference and defeated the Loons 2-1 on May 31, with Rosales scoring MNUFC's lone goal.

Injuries: MNUFC again listed midfielder Robin Lod (knee surgery), defender Ryen Jiba (knee) and defender Mikael Marques (shoulder) as out. Midfielders Franco Fragapane (thigh), Sang Bin Jeong (thigh) and Emmanuel Iwe (thigh) are officially questionable, though it seems they're unlikely to be available Saturday, especially Jeong. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is still with the Canadian national team, and defender Kemar Lawrence remains with the Jamaican national team.