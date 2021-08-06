Minnesota United has acquired Honduras Olympic team midfielder Joseph Rosales on an 18-month loan from a club in Panama's top division.

The Loons scouted the 20 year old playing for the Honduran U-23 national team in Olympic qualifying against Hassani Dotson and the U.S. U-23 team in Mexico in March. Honduras beat the U.S. in a CONCACAF qualifying semifinal to reach the Tokyo Olympics.

Rosales can play both central midfield and left back, Loons coach Adrian Heath said in a team statement Friday that announced the deal. The current MLS transfer window closed late Thursday night.

Honduras won one game in Olympic Group B play, beating New Zealand 3-2.

"That's meaningful," Heath said. "He's a versatile player with massive upside. He's another one with a high motor, willing to do all the work needed on the field."

Rosales was acquired from CA Independiente de La Chorrera in the Liga Panamena de Futbol.