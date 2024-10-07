The Twins may not know where fans will watch their games next season, but they finalized how fans can listen.
Twins extend their multi-year contract with WCCO Radio
Team President Dave St. Peter says he expects the team will finalize a TV contract in the next few weeks.
In re-upping a multiyear radio contract with WCCO, the Twins announced they extended their partnership with the Audacy-owned company Monday. WCCO was the club’s original radio partner from 1961 to 2006, and they’ve been reunited since 2018.
“We think we landed in the right place, and we can’t wait to get started building excitement for what we think will be a big bounce back in 2025,” Twins CEO Dave St. Peter said on the WCCO Morning News on Monday without disclosing the length of the contract.
“There are so many things that are entrenched in the history of both WCCO celebrating a 100th anniversary and, of course, the Twins have been a big part of that, along with other local sports properties. This was an important one for us to get across the finish line.”
The Twins’ radio deal with WCCO expired at the end of the 2024 season, and they explored options with multiple companies. The Timberwolves and Lynx ended their partnership with WCCO last year, teaming with KFAN. The iHeartRadio-owned KFAN already had deals with the Vikings, Wild, Gophers football and Gophers basketball, making some Wolves and Lynx broadcasts available only through apps.
Kris Atteberry became the lead radio play-by-play broadcaster during the 2024 season with Dan Gladden as the primary analyst. Paul Molitor and Glen Perkins served as fill-in radio analysts.
The Twins’ one-year contract with Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of Bally Sports North, expired at the end of the season. St. Peter said a resolution for the Twins’ TV contract could come within the next few weeks.
“We’re working very diligently on trying to finalize what that looks like for 2025 and beyond. I’m excited about the prospects of that,” he said. “I certainly believe there will be widespread access for Twins baseball on both radio and television, both through what I would call a traditional cable/satellite distribution model, but maybe more importantly in the environment we’re in, a direct-to-consumer or streaming option. More on that to come.
“I would guess it’ll come fairly soon, perhaps as soon as the next couple of weeks. I think that will be a good news story for Twins fans across the region.”
St. Peter, who completed his 35th season in the Twins’ organization, was asked during his WCCO announcement about his own future.
”I love working for the Minnesota Twins and that’s certainly my focus going forward,” he said. “I appreciate the spirit of the question, but again, I love doing what I’m doing.”
The sides have a contract after there was some speculation the team would seek another broadcast partner.