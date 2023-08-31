THREE-GAME SERIES AT GLOBE LIFE FIELD

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:05 p.m. • BSN: RHP Joe Ryan (9-8, 4.33 ERA) vs. RHP Max Scherzer (12-5, 3.71)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. • Ch. 9: LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 3.50 ERA) vs. LHP Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.19)

Sunday, 1:35 p.m. • BSN: RHP Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.69 ERA) vs. RHP Jon Gray (8-7, 3.79)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (69-65), leading the American League Central Division, open a six-game road trip after an off day Thursday. On Wednesday the Twins finished a seven-game homestand with a 5-2 loss to Cleveland. The loss, the second in three games to Cleveland, left the Twins with a five-game lead over second-place Cleveland. The Twins, who were 15-12 in August, started the homestand by winning three of four games from the Rangers. … Byron Buxton and Alex Kirilloff began rehab assignments with the Saints on Wednesday. Willi Castro is also with the Saints on a rehab assignment but could go on the paternity list. … After the series in Texas, the Twins will travel to Cleveland for three games.

RANGERS UPDATE

The Rangers, who were idle on Thursday, open their longest homestand of the season — nine games over 10 days — after a 3-6 road trip, which ended with a 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Mets on Wednesday in New York. The Rangers had won the first two games of the series with the Mets. … The Rangers, who are 42-24 at home — only Tampa Bay (45-23) has a better home record among AL teams — are 3-7 in their past 10 games and are one game behind AL West Division co-leaders Seattle and Houston. … Adolis Garcia is tied for the AL lead with 97 RBI. … Former Twin Mitch Garver batted .302 (26-for-86) with eight home runs in August. … RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who has been sidelined since July 27 with a right forearm strain, threw in the bullpen Wednesday and could return in early September.