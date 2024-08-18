ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Well, nobody said the Texas Rangers weren’t paying attention.
Twins falter late as Rangers win 6-5 in 10 innings and prevent a four-game sweep
Texas withstood Carlos Santana’s tying home run in the ninth inning for the Twins and won in the 10th on a throwing error from third baseman Jose Miranda.
After watching the Twins erupt with late-inning scoring to claim the first three games of this series, Texas salvaged the finale Sunday in the same way.
But at least the Twins made them do it twice.
Adolis Garcia and Josh Jung hit home runs in the seventh inning off Jorge Alcala to turn a four-run deficit into a one-run lead, then gave that advantage back when Carlos Santana calmly homered off closer Kirby Yates, who was 21-for-21 in save situations this year.
In the 10th inning, however, Texas shortstop Corey Seager threw out Edouard Julien at the plate on a grounder by Jose Miranda, and Garcia then scored from second base when third baseman Miranda’s throw to first base bounced away from Santana as the Rangers claimed a 6-5 victory at Globe Life Field.
The Twins missed a chance to move to within one game of the Guardians in the American League Central, after Milwaukee finished off a three-game sweep of Cleveland.
Pablo López scuffled through a difficult afternoon, loading the bases during a 31-pitch first inning and allowing at least one Ranger to reach base in each of his six innings. Yet somehow the righthander always found a way to work out of trouble, and he departed, with his pitch count in triple digits, with a 4-0 lead.
Alcala, however, undid all of that work in a mere 19 pitches, suffering through arguably the worst appearance of his career. The righthander faced seven Rangers batters and allowed hits to five of them, four of them for extra bases, including Garcia and Jung’s home runs.
