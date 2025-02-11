The Twins have a lot of candidates for their starting second baseman, but it remains up for grabs. Brooks Lee is a good defender, but the switch hitter needs to show more offensive consistency. The Twins don’t want to use Castro in center field or shortstop, so he could have more of a regular home at second. It is Julien’s natural position if he can hit like he did two years ago. Austin Martin could carve out a role at second base, too.