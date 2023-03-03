FORT MYERS, Fla. — Due to his teammates' injuries, Gilberto Celestino played more games in the outfield than any other Twin last season. But now Celestino's own injury will keep him out of action for part of 2023.

Celestino will require surgery to repair a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb, the team announced Thursday. The injury will sideline Celestino for six to eight weeks.

The 24-year-old outfielder tore the ligament by jamming his thumb into second base while sliding headfirst during a successful steal attempt in the third inning of Tuesday's 10-7 victory over Atlanta.

Celestino hit .238 with two home runs and 24 RBI in 122 games in 2022.

Twins edge Rays

DaShawn Keirsey had an RBI double in the top of the ninth, stole third and scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error by Rays catcher Roberto Alvarez as the Twins beat Tampa Bay 4-2 in an exhibition game in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

The Twins, who had only three hits in the game, trailed 2-1 entering the ninth when Noah Miller singled, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. Keirsey hit a drive to right that was originally ruled a home run, but turned into a double on replay.

Kenta Maeda started for the Twins and threw two scoreless innings, and Jose Miranda had an RBI single.