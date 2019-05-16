Here are the web pages and rosters for the Twins' minor-league affiliates
St. Paul Saints (Class AAA): Roster | schedule | web site
Wichita Wind Surge (Class AA): Roster | schedule | web site
Cedar Rapids Kernels (Class A — high): Roster | schedule | web site
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Class A — low) Roster | schedule | web site
Minor league statistical leaders | Standings | Game highlights
