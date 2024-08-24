Twins rookie starter David Festa showed signs of growth over his last five appearances, his second stint in the big leagues, but Friday represented a step backward.
Walks haunt Twins during 6-1 loss to Cardinals in rough start to nine-game homestand
The Twins offense failed to build on a second-inning rally and didn’t produce a hit after the third inning, allowing St. Louis to pull away.
Festa lasted only 3⅔ innings, requiring 75 pitches, and he gave up three runs on three hits and three walks.
Walks were a common theme for Twins pitchers, setting a season high with nine free passes, and their offense wasn’t any better in a 6-1 loss to open a series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Target Field. Cardinals starter Andre Pallante, along with reliever John King and Ryan Fernandez, didn’t allow a hit after the third inning while retiring 19 of the final 20 Twins batters.
The Twins slipped to third place in the American League Central, falling a game behind the Kansas City Royals. They remain two games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians.
Where the Twins need Festa to improve is his ability to maneuver against a lineup multiple times. When hitters see him for the first time, he is near unhittable. He struck out four batters with zero hits and one walk in his first trip through the Cardinals lineup.
Facing hitters for a second time has been a challenge. Festa issued a one-out walk in the third inning, then gave up an RBI single to Masyn Winn, the Cardinals’ leadoff batter.
During the fourth inning, Festa surrendered a leadoff double to Willson Contreras and he walked Brendan Donovan. Two batters later, Lars Nootbaar hit a two-run double to right field. Hitters are producing .393 batting average against him during their second turn through the batting order.
The Twins have three rookies in their starting rotation — Festa, Simeon Woods Richardson and Zebby Matthews — and they’ve held up well. The starting rotation entered Friday with a 3.13 ERA in 31 games since the All-Star break, which ranked second in the majors, despite losing Joe Ryan to injury two weeks ago. During a playoff race, they’ll be asked to pitch out of their comfort zones.
It doesn’t help that the bullpen is in a rough stretch. Jorge Alcala, pitching for the first time since coughing up a four-run lead last Sunday in Texas, allowed a homer to Brendan Donovan on the fifth pitch of his outing. He’s allowed three homers in his last two outings, and he issued a pair of two-out walks.
Trevor Richards, the Twins’ lone trade acquisition, walked three batters, including one with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. In 11 innings since joining the club, he’s yielded 10 walks and six wild pitches.
All five Twins pitchers walked at least one batter. Their nine walks were their highest total in a game since Aug. 19, 2023.
The Twins had a 1-0 lead in the second inning. They loaded the bases with one out after singles from Ryan Jeffers and Max Kepler, and Edouard Julien drew a walk. Austin Martin followed with a slow chopper to third base, which he beat out for an infield RBI single.
Willi Castro nearly followed the same formula, bouncing a ground ball to first base, but Kepler was thrown out at the plate. Kepler opted to slide feet first, instead of continuing to run through the plate, and his lead foot popped up and he didn’t touch the plate despite being a touch faster than Paul Goldschmidt’s throw.
Trevor Larnach ended the second-inning threat when he struck out, one of his three strikeouts against Pallante. The Twins didn’t have another runner reach second base until Matt Wallner drew a walk in the ninth inning and advanced on defensive indifference.
Pallante, who allowed five hits and one run across seven innings, retired his final 13 batters.
The Twins offense failed to build on a second-inning rally and didn’t produce a hit after the third inning, allowing St. Louis to pull away.