Twins fall to Cubs 7-3, ending five-game winning streak

Cubs lefthander Shota Imanaga held the Twins to two hits in seven innings, outdueling Pablo López, who struck out only two batters.

By Bobby Nightengale

Star Tribune

August 7, 2024 at 2:32AM
Twins starting pitcher Pablo López throws during the first inning against the Cubs on Tuesday in Chicago. (Melissa Tamez/Associated Press)

CHICAGO – The Twins rank as one of the best offensive teams against lefthanded pitchers this season, entering Tuesday with a collective .268 batting average versus them for the third-best mark in the major leagues.

But they had never faced Chicago Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga.

The Twins looked helpless against the Cubs star free agent signing from Japan, producing only two hits in seven innings. One of the hits was a two-run homer from Royce Lewis, but that wasn’t enough run support in a 7-3 loss at Wrigley Field, snapping the Twins’ five-game winning streak.

Imanaga, the 30-year-old in his first season in the big leagues, matched his season high with 10 strikeouts and outdueled Pablo López. The Twins were baffled by Imanaga’s splitter, whiffing on 12 of their 20 swings against the pitch with another four foul balls.

The Twins didn’t have a baserunner until Carlos Santana drew a one-out walk in the fourth inning. Lewis hammered the next pitch, a first-pitch fastball, through the 20-mph winds for a two-run homer to left field. Lewis has 14 homers and 31 RBI in 35 games this season.

After Lewis’ home run, Imanaga retired 11 of his final 12 batters. It’s been an outstanding season for Imanaga, who signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Cubs last winter and earned a spot on the All-Star team. Tuesday was the sixth time he completed at least seven innings in his 21 starts, lowering his ERA to 3.06.

Christian Vázquez lined a solo homer to left field in the eighth inning, his sixth home run of the season, but they’ve had only three games this year with fewer hits than the three they produced Tuesday.

There were no easy innings for López, who struck out only two batters, matching his lowest total in a start this season.

López had a disastrous three-batter stretch with two outs in the first inning. After a two-out single from Seiya Suzuki, Cody Bellinger pulled a ground ball to the right side of the infield. Second baseman Brooks Lee, back after a two-game absence because of a sore shoulder, ranged to his left for a sliding stop, but he threw the ball away as he tumbled onto his back.

After starting Isaac Paredes in a 0-2 count, López left a fastball over the heart of the plate and watched it sail through the wind into the basket above the ivy in left field for a three-run homer. It was Paredes’ first homer with the Cubs, a trade deadline acquisition.

In the third inning, López issued a leadoff walk to Michael Busch, an Inver Grove Heights native. With two outs and a two-strike count, Busch took off for second base and Paredes hit a jamshot bloop single into shallow right field. Busch scored from first on a ball that landed about 10 feet beyond the infield dirt.

Even in the three innings the Cubs didn’t score against López, they had a runner in scoring position.

Twins reliever Randy Dobnak surrendered two runs in the sixth inning after Paredes drew a leadoff walk. Dansby Swanson drove in a run with a triple to center field as center fielder Austin Martin didn’t take the cleanest route to the ball and came up empty on a diving attempt. Two pitches later, Swanson scored on a wild pitch.

Dobnak allowed another run in the eighth inning after he surrendered three consecutive two-out singles.

