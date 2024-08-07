Twins fall to Cubs 7-3, ending five-game winning streak

CHICAGO – The Twins rank as one of the best offensive teams against lefthanded pitchers this season, entering Tuesday with a collective .268 batting average versus them for the third-best mark in the major leagues.
But they had never faced Chicago Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga.
The Twins looked helpless against the Cubs star free agent signing from Japan, producing only two hits in seven innings. One of the hits was a two-run homer from Royce Lewis, but that wasn’t enough run support in a 7-3 loss at Wrigley Field, snapping the Twins’ five-game winning streak.
Imanaga, the 30-year-old in his first season in the big leagues, matched his season high with 10 strikeouts and outdueled Pablo López. The Twins were baffled by Imanaga’s splitter, whiffing on 12 of their 20 swings against the pitch with another four foul balls.
The Twins didn’t have a baserunner until Carlos Santana drew a one-out walk in the fourth inning. Lewis hammered the next pitch, a first-pitch fastball, through the 20-mph winds for a two-run homer to left field. Lewis has 14 homers and 31 RBI in 35 games this season.
After Lewis’ home run, Imanaga retired 11 of his final 12 batters. It’s been an outstanding season for Imanaga, who signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Cubs last winter and earned a spot on the All-Star team. Tuesday was the sixth time he completed at least seven innings in his 21 starts, lowering his ERA to 3.06.