Byron Buxton homers twice, but Twins lose 5-3 to Guardians and split four-game series

In retrospect, perhaps “retiring the W” before Sunday’s game set the wrong tone. Because the Twins sure could have used one.
The Twins couldn’t score against Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase after loading the bases in the ninth inning and dropped to 3½ games behind the first-place Guardians.
Instead, they took an L and wound up with a disappointing split of their four-game showdown with the Guardians. Cleveland assembled a home run, two walks, two singles and a double into a four-run inning and restored its American League Central lead to 3½ games by defeating the Twins 5-3 at Target Field.
The 1924 Washington Senators, World Series champions, forebears of the Twins franchise and pregame “letter retirement” honorees, would not be pleased.
After a confidence-building doubleheader sweep of the Guardians on Friday that raised the Twins’ hopes that they could move into first place by the series’ end, the offense largely went into hibernation this weekend. The Twins managed only four hits in Saturday’s loss, and just four total runs over the two days.
And when they appeared ready to steal a critical victory in the bottom of the ninth inning, it all came apart. The Twins loaded the bases with no outs on two singles and a walk against Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase. But Willi Castro struck out on a 3-2 cutter and Trevor Larnach grounded into a double play to end the threat.
It might have been a shutout Sunday if not for Byron Buxton. The Twins center fielder accounted for all three runs by smacking a pair of home runs, his third two-homer game of the season.
He launched a first-pitch fastball from Guardians starter Tanner Bibee a half-dozen rows deep into the left-field bleachers in the second inning, then greeted reliever Nick Sandlin by depositing a two-strike slider into the flower planters atop the left-field fence, scoring Royce Lewis ahead of him.
That wasn’t enough to offset the Guardians’ sixth-inning outburst against the Twins bullpen. David Fry crushed a fastball from Caleb Thielbar into the stands in left-center field to break a 1-1 tie, and Thielbar then walked Andrés Giménez and David Schneemann. With two outs, Thielbar was replaced by Cole Sands, who owned a 1.69 ERA since the All-Star break.
But Brayan Rocchio dropped a line drive just over Kyle Farmer’s head in short right field, scoring Giménez, and Steven Kwan singled home Schneemann. Will Brennan made it three consecutive hits with a double to center, scoring Roccio.
Twins rookie David Festa pitched only 3⅓ innings to start the game, allowing José Ramírez’s solo blast, his 11th career home run at Target Field, and leaving the bases loaded. Jorge Alcala relieved him and recorded two outs to end the inning with the bases still loaded, then got three more outs in the fifth.
The Twins’ lead over Kansas City for second place narrowed to half a game, and the Royals open a three-game series here Monday night. That will be a challenge, given that the Royals own the division’s most effective rotation and will start their top three pitchers in the series, none of whom own an ERA above 3.27 — lower than any Twins starter.
