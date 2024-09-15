When the Twins were at one of their lowest points in the season with teams chipping away at their lead in the wild-card race, Brooks Lee delivered the best game of his career.
Brooks Lee’s career-best five RBI help Twins beat Reds 9-2 to avoid sweep
Lee, playing in his first postseason race, hit a go-ahead, two-run single with two outs in the sixth inning, and he grounded a three-run triple down the first base line in the seventh inning to break the game open during the Twins’ 9-2 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field. Lee’s five RBI were a career high.
The Twins avoided being swept at home, and they maintained a 2½-game lead over Detroit and Seattle for the American League’s final playoff spot. Beginning a four-game road series in Cleveland on Monday, the Twins’ divisional hopes are essentially over, but they’re 3½ games behind Kansas City for the second wild card.
Trailing by a run in the sixth inning, Ryan Jeffers probably delivered the most impactful at-bat. With two runners on base and two outs, Jeffers was in a two-strike count against Reds reliever Tony Santillan. Jeffers fouled a 97-mph fastball a few inches off the plate, then fouled a 96-mph fastball that jammed him near his hands. Once he saw a slider over the heart of the plate, he pulled it to the left field corner for a game-tying RBI double.
Trevor Larnach, battling a toe injury that has limited him to designated hitter for the last five days, failed to score from first base when left fielder Spencer Steer had trouble corralling Jeffers’ double against the wall.
Lee picked up Larnach with his two-run single to center, connecting on an elevated 97-mph fastball after he just whiffed on same pitch in the same location. After the inning ended, Twins third-base coach Tommy Watkins gave Lee a side hug.
The Twins have tried everything to break out of their funk. All kinds of team meetings. Encouragement to play loose. Manager Rocco Baldelli aired his frustration after an “unprofessional” series in Kansas City. They even brought their Rally Sausage out after a monthslong absence.
For at least one day, it was plays from Lee and Jeffers that carried the day.
The Twins exploded for five runs in the seventh inning when six straight batters reached base with two outs. Carlos Santana crushed a two-run homer to the facing of the second deck against lefty Justin Wilson.
Two hits and a hit batsman set the stage for Lee in the seventh inning when he pulled a changeup down the line for his first career triple. Reds right fielder Jake Fraley slipped when the ball ricochet off a side wall.
Twins starter David Festa retired seven consecutive batters before his outing fell apart in the fourth inning. After Tyler Stephenson hit a leadoff single, Spencer Steer hit an RBI triple off the top of the 23-foot-high wall in right-center field.
The Twins gave away an out when TJ Friedl hit a dribbler in front of the plate. Festa and Jeffers, the catcher, couldn’t decide who should pick up the ball with a runner on third. Steer scored two pitches later anyway on a sacrifice fly to center.
Festa was removed after he issued a pair of two-out walks to the bottom two hitters in the Reds lineup, loading the bases. Ronny Henriquez escaped the jam, inducing a groundout on his first pitch.
The Twins have three rookies in their starting rotation — Festa, Simeon Woods Richardson and Zebby Matthews — and the trio has failed to complete at least five innings in six of their eight starts this month, taxing a bullpen that has been one of the league’s worst since the All-Star break.
If momentum is the next day’s starting pitcher, the Twins have only two pitchers with a real ability to play the stopper role during the club’s slide.
Instead, it was the bullpen that took that role Sunday with 5 1/3 scoreless innings.
