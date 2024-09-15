Brooks Lee’s career-best five RBI help Twins beat Reds 9-2 to avoid sweep

Trailing by a run in the sixth inning, Ryan Jeffers probably delivered the most impactful at-bat. With two runners on base and two outs, Jeffers was in a two-strike count against Reds reliever Tony Santillan. Jeffers fouled a 97-mph fastball a few inches off the plate, then fouled a 96-mph fastball that jammed him near his hands. Once he saw a slider over the heart of the plate, he pulled it to the left field corner for a game-tying RBI double.