ARLINGTON, Texas – Manuel Margot extended the longest at-bat by any major leaguer this season — while using a crayon. Ryan Jeffers hit his team-leading 18th home run of the season — with a pencil.
Twins
Twins hold off Rangers 4-3 as Carlos Santana provides boost on offense and defense
Ryan Jeffers and Carlos Santana homered, and the Twins moved within three games of the AL Central lead.
So let’s just assume that Carlos Santana’s three-run homer, the fifth time he’s broken a tie and powered the Twins to victory with a shot into the seats, was using a magic wand.
However he did it, Santana’s offense and defense were critical in helping the Twins win for the fourth time in five games, 4-3 at Globe Life Field. With the Guardians’ loss in Milwaukee, the Twins moved within three games of first place in the AL Central.
The game marked the beginning of Players Weekend in MLB, a promotion begun a decade ago but discontinued since the pandemic, in which players are allowed to break some of the normal rules about uniforms and equipment. Shoes, gloves, and especially bats are creatively decorated around the league this weekend.
Santana, the oldest player in the majors with more than seven homers this season, used his normal bat and shoes, but they were plenty good enough. He came to the plate in the fifth inning hoping to turn around his August slump, having hit just .186 this month, against tiring Rangers starter Andrew Heaney.
With Jeffers on second base and Margot on first, Santana worked the count to 3-2. Heaney tried a changeup, high and inside, then watched it sail into the Twins’ bullpen, giving the Twins a 4-1 lead that turned out to be enough.
Just enough.
Texas struck back when Marcus Semien smacked a 2-1 changeup from Simeon Woods Richardson off the foul pole in left field, a solo shot only because Santana had made a diving catch of Leody Taveras’ hot line drive one batter earlier.
And in the sixth, Caleb Thielbar allowed a single and Cole Sands two of them, with Wyatt Langford’s hit to left driving in Nathaniel Lowe to cut Minnesota’s lead to just one.
The game was full of close calls and near-homers, with an eight catches made on the warning track by both team’s outfielders. But Steven Okert, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Durán retired eight of the final nine Rangers hitters — only Taveras, who appeared to make the final out on a grounder to second, only to have the call overturned on video review, broke the spell — to protect that narrow lead.
The game began with a bit of history. Margot led off the first inning by taking a ball, then fouling off Heaney’s second pitch with his bat, painted to look like a black Crayola. Margot would foul off nine more pitches, eight of them in a row, before flying out to left field on Heaney’s 16th pitch.
Pitch counts have only been reliably kept since the late 1980s, but Margot’s at-bat tied Jorge Polanco in 2021 and Kyle Farmer in 2023 for the longest ever recorded by a Twin. It was also the longest of Margot’s nine-year career and Heaney’s 11-year career. And according to Stathead.com, it’s the longest at-bat by the first batter of any MLB game in their database, a span of roughly 37 years.
Jeffers, who also has a purple crayon bat at his disposal, chose the pencil-with-eraser look for his third-inning at-bat. He used that pencil to loft a changeup just a few inches over the left-field wall, 334 feet from home plate.
More from Twins
Ryan Jeffers and Carlos Santana homered, and the Twins moved within three games of the AL Central lead.