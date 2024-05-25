Eight weeks into the season, it's uncomfortable to look at some of the batting averages in the Twins lineup. The leadoff hitter Friday, Edouard Julien, carried a .204 average into the game. First baseman Alex Kirilloff, batting sixth, was at .203. Catcher Christian Vázquez, hitting ninth, is at .160, among the worst in the league.

But Rocco Baldelli has stuck with them all, and Friday, it paid off.

Vázquez doubled home a run in the second inning, one of two hits on the night. Julien followed with a ground ball deep enough to score Willi Castro. And in the fourth inning, Kirilloff smashed a changeup onto the right-field plaza, a solo home run that broke up a tie game and delivered a 3-2 victory over Texas at Target Field.

It was an impressive win, the Twins' third in a row following their seven-game losing streak. It came against the defending World Series champions, even though the Rangers have now lost 11 of their past 13 games and scored 31 runs in doing so. And it was particularly heartening for the three slump-ridden Twins, who since April 29 had combined to hit just .104.

Julien, after all, hadn't driven in a run in two weeks, and Vázquez's most recent RBI was May 6. He was 2-for-38 in May, slightly worse than Kirilloff's 4-for-41.

But they combined to go 4-for-9 against the Rangers, matching the champions' hit total as a team.

It didn't start that way. Four of Bailey Ober's first five pitches were out of the strike zone, putting Marcus Semien on base with a walk. And the next pitch was worse.

Corey Seager hit it, a fastball at the top of the strike zone and over the middle of the plate, onto the grass berm just beyond the center-field fence, 417 feet away, putting the Twins in an immediate hole.

BOXSCORE: Twins 3, Texas 2

During their seven-game losing streak last week, that might have been enough to bury them for the next nine innings. But the Twins took advantage of resurgent righthander Jóse Ureña, handing him his worst start in a month.

They put at least two runners on base in three of the first four innings, yet managed only three runs after Vázquez was thrown out trying to score from second base on Carlos Correa's two-out single in the fourth inning. Ureña allowed nine hits and three runs in five innings, and he fell to 0-3 in his career against the Twins.

Ober, on the other hand, didn't allow another run after Seager's home run, though he stranded five runners in the first two innings and ran his pitch count to 99 in just five innings. But when four Twins relievers held the Rangers scoreless — including Jhoan Durán breaking his streak of giving up a home run in three consecutive appearances — Ober became the team's first five-game winner of the season.