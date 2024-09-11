Twins top Angels 10-5 to halt four-game skid

Each home-run hitter was rewarded — hmm, given its age, that’s clearly not the right word — by getting to carry the team’s months-old “lucky sausage” during a congratulatory lap through the dugout. Heaven knows what the unrefrigerated meat smells like by now, four months after its first appearance in the Twins’ clubhouse, but it’s probably a measure of how desperate the Twins are for runs during their late-season slump that nobody seemed to care.