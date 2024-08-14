Twins roll past Royals 13-3 in Zebby Matthews’ major league debut

Zebby Matthews didn’t show any outward emotion when he struck out Bobby Witt Jr. for his first career strikeout. He watched catcher Christian Vázquez roll the ball to the dugout for a memento, then he completed his circular walk behind the mound.
Zebby Matthews, 24, gave up five hits and two runs in five innings to help the Twins secure a series victory over the Royals.
Four months ago, Matthews made his season debut at Class A-Advanced Cedar Rapids in front of an announced crowd of 683. Now here he was striking out the hottest hitter in the league.
The 24-year-old Matthews introduced himself to the big leagues with a solid outing, giving up five hits and two runs in five innings. The Twins offense seemed determined to make sure it was a celebratory evening, knocking Kansas City Royals starter Seth Lugo into his worst outing of the season and securing a series win during a 13-3 victory at Target Field.
The Twins remain 3½ games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians, but they have a 2½-game lead on the Royals in the wild-card standings.
Matthews, a consensus top 100 prospect, saw Michael Massey drive the second pitch of his major league career to the wall in left field where Matt Wallner made a leaping catch. He struck out Witt and induced a flyout to complete his first inning, drawing applause from the Target Field crowd of 25,885 as he walked off the mound for the first time.
He is known for his strike-throwing ability — he walked seven batters in 97 minor league innings — but his quick rise to the big leagues was a result of his swing-and-miss pitches. He had a stretch, in his second time through the Royals lineup, where he struck out four of five batters.
Matthews surrendered a solo homer to MJ Melendez in the second inning and an RBI double to Massey in the fifth inning on a ball that was out of reach for diving right fielder Max Kepler, but he didn’t look out of place in his debut.
The Twins offense gifted Matthews a three-run lead in the first inning. After Willi Castro hit a leadoff double to the right-field wall against Lugo, who entered with the fourth-lowest ERA (2.72) in the majors, Royce Lewis hit an RBI single up the middle to end a nine-pitch at-bat.
Lewis immediately glanced at his teammates once he saw his single bounce into the outfield grass, letting out a yell as he ran up the first-base line. Lewis saw five different pitch types in his at-bat before connecting on the first slider he saw.
Wallner followed with a double to right field, putting two runners in scoring position. Lugo’s rough first inning continued when Jose Miranda hit a ground ball and Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia bounced a throw to first base, allowing Wallner to score from second on the error.
It was a three-run lead after four batters.
Wallner and Miranda, hitting third and fourth in the Twins lineup, were in the middle of almost everything against Lugo. Wallner drew a five-pitch walk in the third inning, and Miranda lined the next pitch to center for an RBI double.
Vázquez hit a solo homer to center field in the fourth inning and then it was back to the usual suspects. Wallner and Miranda hit back-to-back singles to open the fifth inning before Carlos Santana drew a walk to load the bases. Kepler, who struck out in his first two at-bats, hit a jamshot RBI single to left field.
After the Royals turned to their bullpen, Manuel Margot drove in a run with an infield single and Vázquez hit a sacrifice fly to center.
Kepler drilled a three-run homer in the sixth inning against lefty reliever Will Smith, his second home run off a lefthanded pitcher this season, and Kyle Farmer hit his first homer of the season in the seventh inning to the second deck in left field.
Farmer received the silent treatment when he returned to the dugout before he was mobbed by teammates.
