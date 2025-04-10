Minnesota trooper gets caught in serious 3-vehicle crash involving wrong-way driver

A three-vehicle collision involving a State Patrol squad and another vehicle heading the wrong way on a central Minnesota highway left five people injured, one of them a juvenile with critical injuries, officials said.
The wreck occurred late Wednesday in Clear Lake Township on Hwy. 10, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said.
Because of the trooper’s involvement in the crash, the patrol has requested that the Sheriff’s Office investigate the case.
According to the Sheriff’s Office:
Emergency dispatchers began receiving calls about the wrong-way driver shortly after 9 p.m. That vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Hwy. 10 and 70th.
A trooper responding to the calls “then collided with one or both vehicles,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read.
While the juvenile was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the other four were less seriously hurt. The Sheriff’s Office did not say whether the trooper was among those injured.
Identities of all the vehicle occupants have yet to be released.