St. Cloud

Minnesota trooper gets caught in serious 3-vehicle crash involving wrong-way driver

Five people were injured, one of them a juvenile with critical injuries, officials said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 10, 2025 at 7:46PM
A Minnesota State Patrol squad car.
A Minnesota State Patrol squad car. (Star Tribune file/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A three-vehicle collision involving a State Patrol squad and another vehicle heading the wrong way on a central Minnesota highway left five people injured, one of them a juvenile with critical injuries, officials said.

The wreck occurred late Wednesday in Clear Lake Township on Hwy. 10, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Because of the trooper’s involvement in the crash, the patrol has requested that the Sheriff’s Office investigate the case.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Emergency dispatchers began receiving calls about the wrong-way driver shortly after 9 p.m. That vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Hwy. 10 and 70th.

A trooper responding to the calls “then collided with one or both vehicles,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read.

While the juvenile was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the other four were less seriously hurt. The Sheriff’s Office did not say whether the trooper was among those injured.

Identities of all the vehicle occupants have yet to be released.

The patrol is expected to release a statement about the crash later Thursday.

Return to startribune.com for updates on this developing story.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from St. Cloud

See More

St. Cloud

Minnesota trooper gets caught in serious 3-vehicle crash involving wrong-way driver

A Minnesota State Patrol squad car.

Five people were injured, one of them a juvenile with critical injuries, officials said.

St. Cloud

St. Cloud voters soundly approve $65M in upgrades at aging Apollo High School

card image

Greater Minnesota

Tolkkinen: Rural Minnesota showed up for Hands Off protests on Saturday. What does it mean?

Staff headshot
Karen Tolkkinen
card image