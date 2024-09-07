A Minnesota State Patrol trooper charged for his role in a Rochester crash that killed an 18-year-old woman is no longer employed by the law enforcement agency.
Minnesota trooper charged in crash that killed Owatonna teen no longer employed by State Patrol
The state law enforcement agency did not specify the nature of Shane Roper’s departure. His last day was Sept. 3.
Former trooper Shane Roper, 32, had his last day Tuesday, State Patrol Lt. Michael Lee said. Roper’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment Friday evening.
In July, Roper was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and manslaughter. He was also charged with criminal vehicle operation related to five other people who were seriously injured in the incident.
The criminal complaint states that Roper had been pursuing someone “suspected of committing a petty traffic offense” as he exited Hwy. 52 onto 12th Street SW. As he neared the intersection with Apache Drive, he reportedly turned his lights off and continued to accelerate with a fully engaged throttle.
Roper was traveling at 83 mph with his lights and siren off as he approached the intersection, a Rochester police investigation found. The trooper’s squad car slammed into the passenger side of a car occupied by Olivia Flores, which was heading west and turning into the mall.
Flores died from the blunt force injuries. She was an Owatonna High School cheerleader and set to graduate June 7. There were two other people in the car with Flores.
Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said in a statement following the charges that Roper violated his duty in “a gross fashion.”
Roper told investigators he was not paying attention to his speed at the time of the crash, and that he believed his lights were still activated when he exited the highway.
Witnesses disputed his account, saying they did not hear or see emergency lights or sirens as the trooper reached the intersection.
Star Tribune staff writers Sean Baker and Paul Walsh contributed to this report.
