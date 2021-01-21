Leaders of Minnesota's biggest American Indian tribes are criticizing U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber for his efforts to build opposition to President Joe Biden's pick for Interior Secretary, who is herself a tribal member.

Most egregiously, state tribal leaders said, Stauber — a Republican whose northeastern Minnesota district is home to several of the state's largest bands — did not even give them a heads up that he would be trying to sink the nomination of Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico to lead the Department of the Interior.

"We felt like we were blindsided," Faron Jackson, Sr., chairman of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, said Thursday. "You know, we might not change his opinion or his outlook, but at least give us the consultation."

Several groups of tribal leaders sent angry letters to Stauber last week, after learning that he had been circulating his own letter to House colleagues seeking co-signers for a letter to the new Biden Administration asking that Haaland's name be withdrawn from consideration. Stauber cited her support for the Green New Deal, a broad environmental initiative put forward by progressive Democrats as a means of fighting climate change.

Calling Haaland a "direct threat to working men and women and a rejection of responsible development of America's natural resources," Stauber said her support for the Green New Deal makes her unfit to lead the Department of Interior.

Stauber declined an interview for this story. A spokeswoman, Kelsey Mix, said his opposition to Haaland is tied only to her support for environmental policies. Stauber "remains committed to working with and building strong relationships with tribal communities and their leaders, and he will continue to hear them out on this issue," she wrote in an email.

Jackson said several tribal leaders had a brief phone call with Stauber after the dispute blew up, and that he apologized for not consulting them. But Jackson said he was disappointed that Stauber wouldn't reconsider his opposition.

The Department of Interior is the main federal agency that manages relations between the U.S. government and Indian tribes; the Bureau of Indian Affairs is part of the agency.

"We view (Haaland) as someone who can turn a dark page on our shared history with the U.S. government and finally work in true partnership with us," Jackson said.

