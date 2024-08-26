First pitch was minutes away and Isaac Sellner, not quite 2 years old, bounced around the concourse at Tiger Park in Belle Plaine.
Scoggins: A tragic death. A town bonded by baseball. How Waterville embraced the Sellner family as one their own
Following the tragic passing of Shane Sellner, the family found comfort and love in a town that wasn’t theirs — at least to begin with.
He twirled in circles. He clapped when he heard others clap. He greeted fans with smiles and a high-five. Everyone in the cheering section knows Isaac because the young boy and his family have become Waterville’s family through a baseball team and a community that wrapped a grieving family in a loving embrace.
That love was on display at the State Amateur Baseball Tournament on Saturday night. Dozens of Waterville fans wore T-shirts with No. 22 emblazoned on the back.
That was Shane Sellner’s number. Isaac’s dad.
Shane played first base and co-managed the Waterville townball team, a former college catcher respected immensely by both teammates and opponents. He was a go-getter who didn’t need a morning coffee, his brother Luke said, because he was always energetic with a positive outlook.
On June 10, Shane went into cardiac arrest and died. He was 28.
Shane and his wife, Amanda, were expecting another child. Amanda went into labor the night of Shane’s visitation, giving birth to a baby boy named Andrew. The family held Shane’s funeral a few days later.
One can’t begin to understand Amanda’s pain. Losing her husband at such a young age with two sons under age 2.
She found comfort by going to townball games in a small rural town where she doesn’t even live.
“Everyone who is around that baseball team has just wrapped their arms around my kids,” she said. “I want my kids to know baseball and what better place to do it than at the place their dad played.”
Amanda started dating Shane in high school in Mankato. He was a star player at Mankato Loyola. She was a grade younger at Mankato East.
Amanda knew nothing about baseball when she first went to watch him play.
“I sat next to his grandma, and she taught me what a strike zone was and how many outs you get in an inning,” she said.
She became a regular at his games and then tracked his stats when he became a four-year starter at Southwest Minnesota State.
“The only reason I liked baseball is because I like him and he liked baseball,” she said.
Five-hour roundtrips
Shane played townball in the summer for a Mankato team. When that team folded, a friend invited him to join the Waterville team.
Shane’s dad, Rick, later took over as manager of the Waterville team under the condition that Shane served as his co-manager. Luke joined the team a year after his brother.
Shane and Amanda married and moved to Willmar, a 2½-hour drive to Waterville. They made that five-hour roundtrip several times each week during the season, even on weeknights.
“You can tell it means a lot when you see guys traveling that far,” said Josh Cook, Shane’s college roommate and best friend who also plays for Waterville.
The Sellners cut out weeknight games after Isaac was born, but Shane maintained his allegiance to townball and to Waterville.
When Shane died unexpectedly this summer, Minnesota’s entire townball community came together.
Towns outside of Waterville’s league held moments of silence before games. Strangers sent the Sellner family messages of support. A company made T-shirts with the logo “#For2′s” on the front that players wear during warmups.
Bonded by baseball
Luke didn’t know most of Waterville’s players when he joined the team. Those same teammates filled the Sellner home every day for more than a week after Shane’s death.
“A lot of the guys would come over for lunch and stay through supper,” Luke said.
At games, fans take turns helping Amanda with the boys. They hold them or take Isaac to the concession stand. Everybody pitches in.
Amidst heartbreak, a baseball team became so much more than that.
“They all had big shoulders for us to cry on,” Rick said. “I guess you could say I lost Shane, but maybe I gained 20 sons because that’s how close they’ve gotten to me.”
The Sellners marvel at the support they have received across the amateur baseball community. Waterville is not their hometown, yet residents embrace them like family.
“That makes it even more special because we didn’t grow up with them,” Amanda said. “It’s not that we have this connection through family or anything. We just play baseball together.”
That bond is uniquely strong throughout the townball community. A shared love of baseball unites small towns in a way that those who participate feel a kinship.
“There is some sort of magic to it,” Rick said. “It can be hard to explain. We’re all just a bunch of common people playing a game we love.”
A forever family
The Minnesota Baseball Association hosts a golf tournament before the state tournament. The governing body decided to donate proceeds from this year’s tournament to the Sellner family at the conclusion of the championship game on Labor Day.
A group representing Jordan’s team won the golf tournament. Jordan and Waterville are big rivals on the field. Jordan’s Scott Hollingsworth walked over to Rick Sellner after the golf event and handed him $400 from the winner’s share.
“Just brought me to tears,” Rick said. “I got up and hugged every one of them.”
Waterville’s season ended Saturday night in a loss to Red Wing. The public address announcer paid special tribute to Shane before the game, telling the crowd in Belle Plaine that “Shane loved baseball.”
Shane’s mom Traci rocked baby Andrew to sleep in her arms as the game started. A fan picked up Isaac and took him to the concession stand. Shane’s dad managed the team. His younger brother batted third and played third base. His sister, Bobbi, kept a close eye on the boys.
Amanda took a few minutes by herself to watch the field from behind home plate.
A family in mourning felt loved in a place that gives them comfort.
“We will forever be family,” Amanda said. “And we will keep going to games as long as possible for my kids.”
