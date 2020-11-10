MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz was preparing Tuesday to announce new restrictions to try to slow the accelerating spread of the coronavirus across Minnesota.

Walz said Monday that the new measures would be aimed at slowing the spread among young adults ages 18 to 35, who are often carriers of the virus without showing symptoms and are currently some of the main spreaders in the state.

Two people with knowledge of the planned restrictions, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement, said the changes are expected to include a 10 p.m. cap on serving at bars and restaurants, though late takeout and delivery will be allowed.

Also included are bans on bar seating and games such as pool and darts that lead patrons to gather closely together. Other restrictions are expected to include limits on attendance at weddings, funerals and private gatherings, which officials say have become some of the main sources of spread.

Walz has scheduled a livestreamed statewide address for 2 p.m.

The governor has called a special session of the Legislature for Thursday, which he's required to do each time he extends his emergency powers for 30 more days. It will be the sixth special session of 2020. Republicans are expected to make another attempt to rescind the governor's emergency powers, and Democrats are expected to block it.

The new restrictions come after record-setting highs in recent days in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 4,906 new cases to raise the state's total to 189,681, and 23 new deaths for a total of 2,698.

A trade group that represents bars, restaurants and liquor stores has already criticized the new restrictions.

– it's a hatchet targeting one of Minnesota's hardest hit industries this year. ... These new blanket rules across the state will cause more businesses to close, leaving more people unemployed and unable to support their families," Tony Chesak, executive director of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, said in a statement.