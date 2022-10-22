Until the Timberwolves get comfortable with their new, improved, bigger lineup, fans are probably going to have to deal with more drama than dominance.

There was all of that and more Friday at Target Center against the Utah Jazz.

The Wolves were up big, then down. They trailed by six with 2:41 left before rallying to send the game into overtime on D'Angelo Russell's bank shot with 4.4 seconds left.

Ultimately: In a game that featured 15 lead changes and seven ties, the Wolves (1-1) lost 132-126 to Utah (2-0).

Mike Conley's jumper with 1:01 left put the Jazz up for good.

Towns (27 points) opened the OT with a jumper. But Jordan Clarkson hit his seventh three at the other end. Minutes later it appeared Towns had fouled out on the offensive end. But Wolves coach Chris Finch challenged the call and it was overturned, crediting Towns with the basket.

But Malik Beasley – one of several players and draft picks traded to Utah for Rudy Gobert in the off-season – hit a jumper. Towns' put-back of his own miss gave the Wolves another one-point lead.

But with 1:01 left Conley hit a three-pointer. With 39.6 seconds left Russell missed, but the ball went out of bounds off a Utah player.

Fouled with 34.3 seconds left, Gobert missed both free throws. Lauri Markkanen iced the game with a jumper with 12.6 seconds left.

Clarkson finished with a game-high 29 points, hitting seven of 12 three-pointers. Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds. Kelly Olynyk scored 21 for the Jazz, who hit 20 of 49 threes as a team.

Anthony Edwards scored 30 points for the Wolves. Jaylen Nowell had 18 off the bench. Gobert finished with 23 rebounds and nine points.